Mystery shrouds death of CWG medallist Pooja Sihag’s husband in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 28

The husband of Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) bronze medallist wrestler Pooja Sihag died under mysterious circumstances here last evening.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Nandal, was employed with the CISF and posted at Delhi. He got married to Pooja last year. Ajay was also a wrestler and used to practice at an ‘akhara’ in Dev Colony here on the weekend.

2 men were with Ajay When my younger son and I reached the hospital, the doctors told us that Ajay had died. We came to know that two youngsters were with him. One of them overdosed my son with a drug, leading to his death. — Bijender Singh, Ajay’s father

Ajay’s father Bijender Singh of Garhi Bohar village has accused his son’s friend, Ravi, of administering him drugs. On Bijender’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC against Ravi of Karaur village and started an investigation.

In his police complaint, Bijender said Ajay came to Rohtak from Delhi on Friday night and went out on Saturday morning in his car to attend his friend’s birthday party in Dev Colony here. “In the evening, we received a call that Ajay had been admitted to a private hospital in Rohtak. When my younger son and I reached there, the doctors told us that Ajay had died. We came to know that two other youngsters — Ravi and Sonu, alias Luka, of Sultanpur (Hisar) — were also with Ajay. Ravi gave my son overdose of a drug, leading to his death,” he alleged.

Sources said Ravi and Sonu were also undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

DSP Mahesh Kumar said the investigation was underway while the victim’s body had been handed over to his family after the autopsy and the report was awaited.

#CWG 2022 #rohtak