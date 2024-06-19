Mystery shrouds death of Sirsa girl, honour killing suspected

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, June 18

In a suspected case of “honour killing”, Saravjeet Kaur (27) died under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Nejadela Kalan village of Sirsa on June 3 morning and the family allegedly cremated her in a hurry.

Father’s defence The death took place at home. There was no need for a post-mortem. She died of a heart attack. Villagers were also present at the cremation... Questions are being raised only because of political rivalry. Jagdish, girl’s father

The incident came into focus after social activist Kartar Singh moved an application with the police over the suspicious death. Sirsa Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said he had formed a team to look into Saravjeet’s death after the matter was brought to his notice.

“The team, headed by a gazetted officer, also included the SHO of the police station concerned and the SHO of the women’s police station, among others. It will look at all angles since doubts are being raised over the death,” he said.

Since the family maintained that Saravjeet did not have any phone, the police have taken into possession the mobile phones of her family members for investigation. Girl’s father Jagdish claimed his daughter died due to a post-midnight heart attack.

“There was a storm that night and the family was awake. Around 2 am, we were picking up our belongings that had been lying in the open. Meanwhile, my daughter fell off the bed on which she was asleep and died instantly,” he said.

Asked why a post-mortem examination was not conducted despite it being an “unnatural death” and why the cremation was performed hurriedly, Jagdish, an agriculturist, said, “The death took place at home. There was no need for that. She died of a heart attack on June 3. We informed our relatives about the death. Villagers were also present at the cremation.”

However, Kartar Singh said the death was “very suspicious” and that the girl was cremated in a hurry. This could be a case of “honour killing, he maintained. “Jagdish’s relatives also expressed apprehensions to fellow villagers over the circumstances leading to the girl’s death. I have spoken to villagers personally,” he said. On June 9, suspicion arose among those attending Saravjeet’s final rites. Some of them confronted Jagdish. He, however, said, “There is no truth in these allegations. Questions are being raised because of political rivalry.”

Kartar Singh has sent a complaint to various authorities, including the Chief Secretary, Haryana. “The evidence suggests that Saravjeet’s death was a deliberate act,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa