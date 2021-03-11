Mystery shrouds Delhi man's death

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 6

A Delhi resident, who came to Gurugram from Delhi with his friends, died under mysterious circumstances. Friends of the deceased claimed that he was drowned while taking a bath in a swimming pool near the Gwal Pahari area. While the relatives allege that they recovered the body of the deceased from the back seat of the Gypsy and accused the friends of murder.

An FIR has been registered against the three friends at the DLF phase-1 police station and the police are now awaiting the post-mortem report.

According to the complaint filed by Hoshiyar Singh, a resident of Sultanpur in Delhi, his younger brother Tejpal Singh (33) had taken his gypsy and gone to Gurugram with his companions Mange Ram, Tejpal and Nitin on Sunday.

“Later, Nitin called me up saying that my brother Tejpal had drowned in the swimming pool and they rushed him to Neelkanth Hospital. When I reached Gurugram, I got to know that they had taken him to Paras Hospital. When I reached there, my brother’s body was lying on the back seat of the Gypsy and he had bled from his nose and ears. My brothers’ friends drowned him in the pool after assaulting him and the matter should be investigated impartially”, the deceased’s brother said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the trio under Sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the DLF Phase-1 police station.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of the DLF phase-1 police station, said the probe was on and the reason would be known only after the post-mortem report was out.