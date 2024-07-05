NAAC downgrades health sciences university in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 4

In a setback to Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, it has been awarded B grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Will seek professional help We have been advised to seek professional help in documentation and presentation of digitised information, which is under our consideration. Prof Anita Saxena, Vice-chancellor, UHS

The university, which was previously awarded A-grade accreditation by NAAC, has slipped by three steps as it not only fell from A grade, but also missed B++ and B+ grades.

Sources in the university revealed that primarily, lack of proper documentation and research facilities led to the drop in its grading.

Technical flaws in the presentation of the digitised information to NAAC also contributed to the downfall, the sources said. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Anita Saxena conceded the NAAC grade for the university had fallen from A to B in an assessment for the period ranging from 2017 to 2022, which has been released recently.

“We had appealed for provision of another chance for submission of testimonials, which was allowed. Following that, we submitted fresh documents and our CGPA score improved, though the grade remained the same. We will explore the possibility of a fresh revision/reconsideration so as to improve our grade,” stated the Vice-Chancellor.

