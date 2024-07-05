NAAC downgrades health sciences university in Rohtak

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, July 4
In a setback to Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, it has been awarded B grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
Will seek professional help
We have been advised to seek professional help in documentation and presentation of digitised information, which is under our consideration. Prof Anita Saxena, Vice-chancellor, UHS
The university, which was previously awarded A-grade accreditation by NAAC, has slipped by three steps as it not only fell from A grade, but also missed B++ and B+ grades.
Sources in the university revealed that primarily, lack of proper documentation and research facilities led to the drop in its grading.
Technical flaws in the presentation of the digitised information to NAAC also contributed to the downfall, the sources said. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Anita Saxena conceded the NAAC grade for the university had fallen from A to B in an assessment for the period ranging from 2017 to 2022, which has been released recently.
“We had appealed for provision of another chance for submission of testimonials, which was allowed. Following that, we submitted fresh documents and our CGPA score improved, though the grade remained the same. We will explore the possibility of a fresh revision/reconsideration so as to improve our grade,” stated the Vice-Chancellor.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks
PM Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday evening, which marks his...
3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa
The victims belonged to Jhajjar and were on their way toward...
Army vehicle ambushed in Kathua, five soldiers killed
5 hurt | JCO among dead | 5th attack in Jammu region in a mo...
White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits
Visitors' log suggests that Parkinson's specialist Dr Kevin ...
Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu
Khadoor Sahib MP has expressed his resentment over his mothe...