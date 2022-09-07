NAAC rating must for good future of students, says Principal Secy

Kurukshetra, September 6
Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher and Technical Education Department, said the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) rating of any institute was very important for building a good future of students.
He was speaking as the chief guest during a one-day state-level workshop on “NAAC assessment and accreditation process” organised by the Higher Education Department of Haryana and Kurukshetra University on Tuesday at the Kurukshetra University auditorium hall. “All universities and colleges of Haryana will be accredited by December 2023. Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the NAAC ranking determined the quality of education, research standard, the effectiveness of teaching-learning process and the facilities offered to students of an institute. Dr Pratibha Singh, Deputy Adviser, NAAC, New Delhi, conducted the workshop for participants.
