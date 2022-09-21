Karnal: Nabbed tehsildar, reader ran nexus to charge money, says VB probe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 20

A team of the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), Karnal, on Tuesday produced arrested tehsildar Gharaunda, Nikhil Singla, in a court, which has sent him to judicial custody.

Rs 36,500 seized We have seized Rs 36,500 from the tehsildar and the document of the complainant. Inspector Sachin, SVB, Karnal

Singla was arrested late on Sunday evening on the disclosure of his reader Gulshan Gulati, who was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 from a complainant for re-correcting girdawari of his land. The reader said he was taking money on behalf of the tehsildar.

During probe, it came to light that the tehsildar and the reader used to run a nexus for charging money for their works, Inspector Sachin, SVB, Karnal, said, adding that they had urged residents to come forward to file a complaint if the tehsildar or any other official had demanded money for work.

