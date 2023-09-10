Nada Sahib Gurbani to be aired live from next week

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 9

The Sikh sangat from Haryana and across the world will be able to watch the live telecast of Gurbani from Gurdwara Nada Sahib, Panchkula, from next week.

Leaders of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) ad hoc said fulfilling the long-pending demand of the Sikh sangat, the committee had decided to start the live telecast through World Punjabi TV, and social media platforms. However, no exclusive rights were being given to anyone for the telecast.

Winner Singh, executive member, HSGMC and in-charge of the IT and media committee, said: “The World Punjabi satellite TV offered free and ‘nishkam seva’ for the live telecast of Gurbani and the proposal was accepted. Gurbani will be telecast on the social media page and YouTube channel of the HSGMC, too. The rights will remain with the HSGMC, and other YouTube, Facebook pages and channels can also get the feed free of cost, but they have to ensure that they will not run any advertisement during the telecast.”

“All the setup is being arranged by the channel itself. We will have a trial on Monday, and from Tuesday, there will be a live telecast from 3.15 am to 8 am daily. Sikh sangat from Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh reach Nada Sahib in large numbers. It was a long-pending demand from the sangat. Live telecast will also be started soon from Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib in Ambala,” he added.

Officiating HSGMC general secretary Ramnik Singh Mann stated: “The channel approached the committee and offered to do the seva for free. The telecast will reach a worldwide audience. We are in discussion to start live telecast from more gurdwaras, too.”

