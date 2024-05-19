Nadda asks people to teach Aam Aadmi Party a ‘lesson’, says its deeds are ‘dirty’

PTI

Chandigarh, May 19

BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying their deeds are “dirty” and asked people to teach the party a “lesson” in the elections.

Nadda’s attack came shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has launched a campaign ‘Operation Jhaadu’ to crush AAP as the BJP sees it as a challenge.

Addressing a poll rally in Kaithal under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, Nadda said, “The Congress has become a ‘parivarvadi party’. The Congress and ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’ (INDIA bloc) have become a congregation of the corrupt.

“Some are in jail, while some are on bail,” said Nadda while campaigning for BJP’s Naveen Jindal.

Nadda later also addressed a gathering of intellectuals in Karnal, where Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Karnal Lok Sabha candidate and former chief minister M L Khattar were also present.

The BJP chief also addressed a ‘Mahila Morcha Sammelan’ in Faridabad in the evening.

In an apparent dig at Kejriwal, Nadda said that years ago, he first said he would not form any party, not fight elections, but later on he formed a party and contested elections.

“He (Kejriwal) said he will never shake hands with the Congress but that too happened. Then, they said they will not indulge in corruption. Now, three of them (AAP leaders) are in jail,” Nadda said.

Nadda then referred to CM Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

Targeting Kejriwal in the matter, Nadda said, “Those who used to talk about respect to women, those who raised the Nirbhaya issue; inside their homes, women are misbehaved with but Kejriwal maintains silence.

“..This incident took place in the CM’s house, which is shameful. Kejriwal has not uttered a single word. Tell me, will you allow such kind of people to come forward (will you vote for them)? Will you teach them a lesson or not? Will you make them sit at home or not (defeat them in polls)?

“They may speak sweet things but their deeds are so dirty.”

Referring to AAP’s protest march earlier in the day to the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Nadda said he has come to know that the Delhi chief minister is saying “arrest me, arrest me..”.

“First you file pleas before the Supreme Court to say ‘save me, save me’. And if you have come out (on bail) that is (valid) till June 1. Now, he (Kejriwal) is saying ‘arrest me, arrest me’. I am saying cancel your bail and go back (to jail). Your home is there,” he said.

Kejriwal had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “playing the game” of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh to jail.

Further attacking the AAP leader, Nadda asserted CM Kejriwal had said he will build schools.

“Near every school, they opened liquor shops. Did they indulge in liquor scam or not?” he asked.

Nadda said that earlier politics used to be on the basis of caste, religion and region, but during the Modi rule, there is “politics of accountability” where BJP leaders present report card before the people.

The BJP chief said PM Modi has asserted that along with women development, there has to be ‘women-led development’.

Nadda termed the INDIA bloc “anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-national”, as he attacked it on various fronts. He also said that the erstwhile Congress-led UPA regime was synonymous with scams like the 2G, 3G, coal, sugar, rice and Commonwealth Games scams.

“You see, how cleverly they wrote in their manifesto that minorities will be given special preferences. They will be taken care of, you know who is their minority..” Nadda said.

He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying these days he is “roaming around” with a copy of the Constitution. “He says it is the Constitution and (he) will protect it. He never read it, does not know what is written in it,” said Nadda.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

