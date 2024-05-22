Nadda gets warm welcome in Rohtak, seeks votes for PM

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 21

BJP national president JP Nadda was accorded a warm welcome by party workers and supporters during his roadshow in the city today. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Do you want more than 400 seats for the BJP? If yes, then you will have to ensure the victory of Arvind Sharma. His victory will contribute in making Modi the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.”

Clad in saffron turbans and carrying flags in their hands, the workers and supporters, including women, gathered at Power House Chowk to join Nadda.

The atmosphere was fully charged as the supporters were dancing to the drum beats while raising the slogans of “Abki bar 400 par” and “Ek baar phir Modi sarkar”. Women, too, were busy clicking selfies with the cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Nadda, accompanied by BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar and BJP candidate Arvind Sharma, reached the venue on a saffron-coloured vehicle, which was specially designed for the roadshow.

“They are not BJP supporters but followers of Lord Ram. We have come here to strengthen the hands of PM Modi,” said Gulshan, an elderly man, donning a white T-shirt with imprinted pictures of Modi, Nadda and Sharma with the slogan of “Modi ka parivar”.

“We are doing two things at once. Providing potable water in this scorching heat is the best social service, while on the other hand, we are attending the roadshow of Nadda ji,” said Gulshan Nijhawan, a BJP supporter, while offering water bottles to attendees.

