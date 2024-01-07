 Nadda pitches for hat-trick for Modi, Khattar at Panchkula roadshow : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Nadda pitches for hat-trick for Modi, Khattar at Panchkula roadshow

Nadda pitches for hat-trick for Modi, Khattar at Panchkula roadshow

Says 13.5 cr people lifted out of poverty due to BJP govt’s policies

Nadda pitches for hat-trick for Modi, Khattar at Panchkula roadshow

BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Panchkula on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

BJP national president JP Nadda today held a roadshow in Panchkula, along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and urged people to ensure a hat-trick for PM Narendra Modi and Khattar in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, respectively, this year.

The roadshow started at Tank Chowk and ended at Major Sandeep Shankla roundabout. Nadda, Khattar and state president Nayab Saini were in one vehicle, waving to workers gathered along the road. Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, BJP state incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, and BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar were in a separate open vehicle.

They reached Major Sandeep Shankla roundabout and laid a wreath at the memorial of the Ashok Chakra awardee. The roundabout was decorated with cutouts of Nadda and posters of Khattar and Gupta.

Addressing workers, Nadda cited an article in Chinese newspaper Global Times, which praised Modi’s policies, stating that “India is accelerating at a faster pace”. Today, India is making decisions based on its own terms and in the interest of the country, rather than compromising on foreign policy, he said.

He highlighted various schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and housing schemes, attributing the uplift of 13.5 crore people above the poverty line to the policies of Modi.

Leaders discuss poll plan

Panchkula: The BJP held a special meeting to discuss its action plan for the upcoming General Election. Party national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda presided over the meeting held with the CM, state incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, state president Naib Singh Saini, Home Minister Anil Vij, MPs and others.

Saini said the meeting focused on delivering the benefits of all Central and state schemes to every person of society. He said they prepared a roadmap during the meeting.

Praises state’s Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme

  • BJP national president JP Nadda emphasised that India was currently ranked fifth in terms of the economy and was progressing at such a pace that it would become the third-largest economic power by 2027
  • He praised the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme initiated by Khattar, saying that it eliminated the need for people to visit offices; instead, the government was reaching out to the people directly
#BJP #JP Nadda #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar #Narendra Modi #Panchkula


