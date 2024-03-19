Nadda to start BJP campaign from Gharaunda grain market today

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 18

BJP national president JP Nadda is set to launch the party’s election campaign on Tuesday from Gharaunda grain market. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar will also attend the event.

The programme is likely to be attended by a sizable number of party workers and leaders from Karnal parliamentary constituency comprising nine assembly segments of Karnal and Panipat districts. The BJP has fielded Khattar from this seat.

Prior to this programme, Khattar will extend a warm welcome to CM Saini at NH 44 near Nilokheri. Later, Saini and Khattar will hold a roadshow and party leaders and workers will welcome them in Karnal district. As per party leaders, the leaders will also be welcomed at various stops along the route.

Preparations are in full swing for this event, with BJP Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, district president Yogender Rana, outgoing Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, and other office-bearers leading the charge to ensure its resounding success.

“Our party workers and leaders are waiting to welcome our national president JP Nadda, CM Saini and former CM Khattar. Party president will address the party workers and leaders at the grain market. Khattar will welcome the new CM near Nilokheri,” said Karnal MP Bhatia.

He also expressed willingness that Saini will contest byelection from the Karnal assembly segment. “We will request the party national president to field Saini from Karnal seat in byelection,” he said.

Kalyan said: “Workers are also enthusiastic to welcome the new CM as he is also coming for the first time in Karnal after being elected.”

Gupta said they have done all preparations to make the programme successful.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #JP Nadda #Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nayab Singh Saini