Nagrota Sainik School lift volleyball trophy

Karnal, October 15
On the fifth day of the All India Sainik Schools National Games- 2023, being held at Sainik School, Kunjpura, players showcased their talent in different games.
In volleyball, Sainik School, Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, emerged champions after beating Sainik School, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, by 2-0.
Chief guest on the occasion was Gurvinder Singh Dhamija. He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kunjpura. Addressing the participants, he said the event transported him down memory lane into his childhood days. Dhamija said he was proud that his alma mater was looking up with contribution of the state government and alumni. He gave medals and certificates to the winner and runner-up team.
Col Vijay Rana, Principal, Sainik School, Kunjpura, said, “Sainik School, Tilaiya, Jharkhand, and Sainik School, Amaravathinagar, Tamil Nadu, would play the final hockey match on Monday.”
CM Manohar Lal Khattar would be the chief guest at the valedictory function to be held on Tuesday.
