Naib Imam killed in mosque attack, nearly 100 booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 1

In the case of attack on the Anjuman mosque and killing of Naib Imam, the police have registered an FIR against nearly 100 persons, including 10 named accused.

In the 10 named accused, eight are from Tigra village and two from Nathupur village, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by ASI Inder Singh at the Sector 56 police station, it was around 12.15 am when he was on duty with his team that a mob of around 100 came from the Boom plaza side and attacked the Anjuman masjid in Sector 57. The mob raised the slogan of “Jai Shri Ram” and started pelting stones at the masjid and also started firing, while some persons set the masjid on fire.

“At that time, four persons were inside the mosque, identified as Mohammad Saad, Khurshid Alam, natives of Bihar, Ijhar and Sahabuddin, natives of Uttar Pradesh. In the firing, Mohammad Saad and Khurshid Alam were injured critically, while we rescued two others. Mohammad Saad was later declared dead in hospital, while Khushid Alam is being treated who got a bullet shot in his leg. During this time, people in the mob also opened fire on the police party,” the ASI said in his complaint.

The complainant named 10 accused, identified as Ankit, Rahul, Amra, Chaman, Nikku alias Langda, Manpreet, alias Mannu, Laxman, alias Lucky, residents of Tigra village, Naveen and Twinkle, residents of Nathupur village in Gurugram.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged against about 100 persons under various Sections of the IPC, including murder, at the Sector 56 police station.

A senior police official said they were investigating the matter and some suspects had been detained for questioning. The accused would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, for the violence in Sohna, four FIRs were lodged at the Sohna City police station against the unidentified raging mob. A senior police officer said some persons involved in the violent incidents in Sohna had been identified and would be arrested soon.

