Naina Chautala files papers from Hisar LS seat

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 6

JJP candidate Naina Chautala filed the nomination papers for the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency here today. She was accompanied by her husband former MP Ajay Chautala and sons Dushyant and Digvijay Chautala.

Immovable assets worth Rs 30.41 cr Movable assets worth Rs 16.57 cr, including diamonds worth Rs I.46 cr

Her husband Ajay Chautala has movable assets worth Rs 34.25 cr and immovable assets worth Rs 18.51 crore

Earlier, JJP supremo Ajay Chautala, addressing a gathering, claimed that the BJP would not be able to win 200 Lok Sabha seats, even though it was claiming to secure 400 seats.

Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said he had ensured development works for Hisar when the JJP was in alliance with the government in Haryana.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Lok Sabha