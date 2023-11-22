Nand Lal Sharma is HERC Chairman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

The Haryana Government today appointed Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of SJVN, a public sector undertaking of the Union Ministry of Power, as the Chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).

An order appointing him as the HERC Chairman for five years, or until the age of 65, was issued by AK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department.

As many as 30 persons, including retired bureaucrats, had applied for the post.

Sharma, who joined the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service in 1989, served on various administrative posts until he joined the SJVN as Executive Director (Human Resources) in 2008. He was elevated as CMD in 2017. He was also given the additional charge of Chairman of the Bhakra Beas Management Board for three months in July.