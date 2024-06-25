Naraingarh bus stand to be redeveloped, says minister

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 24

Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goel visited the Naraingarh bus stand today. He said it will be redeveloped as a modern bus stand. The existing bus stand with six bays/counters was established in 1988 on nearly 10 acres, of which five acres were being used for bus stand while the remaining area was used for workshop.

While inspecting the bus stand, Aseem Goel directed the GM (roadways) to ensure that the toilet blocks were properly cleaned daily. He also visited the waiting area and parking area of the bus stand. He interacted with the people who had reached to apply for the Haryana Antyodya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) cards at the bus stand and shared details of the scheme with them.

After inspecting the facilities at the bus stand, Goel said, “The bus stand will be redeveloped. The existing building will be demolished and a new bus stand with 12 counters and facilities will be established.”

He added that it will be a double-storey building. A waiting hall for passengers and offices for the employees and officials of the Transport Department will be constructed. The bus stand will also have a separate parking facility for the passengers. Besides these, special attention will be paid on greenery and sanitation.

The minister directed the GM (roadways) Ashwani Dogra and PWD SDO Dinesh Kumar to prepare its proposal and said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will lay the foundation stone of the project in August. He also directed the GM to get new good quality toilets constructed at Shahzadpur bus stand. The minister directed DSP Naraingarh to pay special attention to the security arrangements at the bus stand.

Speaking to mediapersons, Aseem Goel said “The people were demanding upgradation of the bus stand, so I decided to visit. There is ample space available for the construction of a modern building. Currently, around 50 buses are being operated from there daily, and until the new bus stand is not constructed, a tin shed will be installed as an alternative arrangement for the passengers.”

On the demand of BJP workers and local residents, Goel directed GM Dogra to start night bus service from Ambala City to Naraingarh at 8 pm and bus service from Naraingarh to Chandigarh and Shahzadpur to Chandigarh and Yamunanagar. On the request of former Zila Parishad chairman Surendra Rana, instructions were also given to extend the bus service from Naraingarh to Shakarpura till Joli village. People also thanked the minister for starting the night bus service from Ambala Cantonment to Naraingarh.

