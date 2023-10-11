Narcotics bureau ropes in drones to check drug trafficking in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 10

In a bid to check drug menace, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has roped in drones for the surveillance of drug hotspots. The drones will keep a check on places where the police have recovered drugs earlier or where drug peddlers can be active.

The HSNCB has taken Karnal district on a pilot basis and if all goes as per plan, similar step will be taken in other districts of the state.

“The HSNCB has been working against drug traffickers, which have resulted in significant seizures in the past. We are committed to eradicate the drug menace across the state. We have now taken the help of drones to keep a vigil on the hotspots identified on the basis of previous cases as well as possible locations of drug peddlers,” said Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police, Karnal.

Sniffer dogs have also been provided to the team members to check the hotspots, the SP said. “We have prepared a list of the people who have been involved in drug peddling earlier and cases have been registered against them. Our team members along with sniffer dogs conducted a search operation to trace drugs in different parts of the city on Monday,” said the SP.

The HSNCB has been making efforts to raise public awareness about the ill-effects of drugs, for which various public awareness programmes are being conducted, Sawan said. “People are being encouraged to report sale/purchase of drugs without fear. They can call the toll-free number of the HSNCB: 905091508 and the name of the informer will be kept secret,” said the SP.

