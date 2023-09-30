Narcotics hub Dabwali now 24th police district

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 29

Known as a hub of narcotics supply and battling drug addiction among youth, the Dabwali subdivision has been carved out as the 24th police district, bifurcating the Sirsa police. After notifying the new district, the government has appointed Sumer Singh as the first SP of the new police district.

The police district will comprise seven police stations — Dabwali City, Dabwali Sadar, Rori, Kalanwali, Baragudha, Odhan and Mahila police station; and Chautala, Goriwala, Desujodha and Singhpura police chowkis.

Sources said after bifurcation, Sirsa district’s police force had been divided into the ratio of 68:32 for the two police districts. While about 22% of the police force of the joint Sirsa district was already deployed, the police have started the process of shifting the remaining 10% force to Dabwali.

In view of the gravity of drug menace in Dabwali, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on May 14 had announced to set up a new police district in Dabwali. An alarming data on peddlers was compiled by the Sirsa police earlier this year, which revealed that 210 had been active in the district in the district over the past two decades. Of them, 103 persons were from the Dabwali subdivision. Dabwali Congress MLA Amit Sihag had raised the issue of drug menace in the segment in the Assembly, and later took it up with the CM.

Police sources said drug traffickers used Sirsa district as a transit route to supply banned substances via the Northeastern states, from the notorious ‘golden triangle’ region that comprises parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand. “Since Dabwali shares the border with Punjab and Rajasthan, it becomes easier for the traffickers to operate in the region,” said an official.

SP Sumer Singh said the police had chalked out a strategy to tackle the drug menace on a war footing.

Meanwhile, four youths have died due to suspected drug overdose in a fortnight in the Dabwali area. While one such death occurred at Kalanwali on Tuesday, a youth died under similar circumstances at Rampura Bishnoian village on Sunday. Two more youths died due to suspected drug intake at Dabwali and Jagmalwali villages recently.

