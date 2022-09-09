Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, September 9

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik on Friday said the Modi government had ruined farmers and soldiers.

Addressing a gathering here, he said a fresh battle by farmers is needed to get the law on MSP enacted. He said he was holding six public meetings every month to reach out to the farmers in states like Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Malik said Narendra Modi was good as Gujarat CM, but Delhi had done something to him.