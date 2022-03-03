Naresh Kaushal is Editor of Dainik Tribune

Chandigarh, March 2
Senior journalist Naresh Kaushal today took over as Editor of Dainik Tribune. This is his second stint as the paper’s Editor.
Kaushal started his career with Dainik Tribune as a sub-editor in 1979 and served the paper in various capacities and positions — at the desk and in the field. He has served as correspondent, News Editor and Assistant Editor in the paper. He was earlier Editor from 2004 to 2012. A veteran, he has been associated with live TV debates and has also worked as a consultant in various organisations. An expert panellist for news analysis on political and social subjects, he has been a regular feature writer. —
