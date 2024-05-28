Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav bereaved

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 27

Narnaul MLA and former Haryana minister Om Prakash Yadav’s father Shadi Ram passed away today.

Shadi Ram, who retired as a headmaster, was 94 years old. He is survived by three sons and three daughters. He died at his Narnaul residence this morning and was cremated at his native village Bajad. His pyre was lit by his elder son Om Prakash Yadav. Former Haryana minister Ram Bilas Sharma, Ateli MLA Sita Ram Yadav and other attended the cremation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak