Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav bereaved

Rohtak, May 27
Narnaul MLA and former Haryana minister Om Prakash Yadav’s father Shadi Ram passed away today.
Shadi Ram, who retired as a headmaster, was 94 years old. He is survived by three sons and three daughters. He died at his Narnaul residence this morning and was cremated at his native village Bajad. His pyre was lit by his elder son Om Prakash Yadav. Former Haryana minister Ram Bilas Sharma, Ateli MLA Sita Ram Yadav and other attended the cremation.
