Narnaund rally: Farmers threaten to lock SDM office

Hisar, April 5

Farmers, who are on agitational path to demand compensation for the damaged kharif crops in Kheri Jalab village of the district, have announced to protest Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s visit to the Narnaund Assembly segment until their demands are fulfilled.

They also threatened to lock the office of the SDM in Narnaund to intensify the stir in case the government failed to listen to their grievances. Farmers have been staging dharna at the tehsil office in Kheri Jalab village since March 16 by putting locks on the tehsil office.

Thousands of farmers gathered in the Narnaund Anaj mandi in the morning and reiterated their demand for compensation for kharif crop, mainly cotton, which had suffered damage in 17 villages of Kheri Jalab tehsil in the Narnaund subdivision.

The JJP, alliance partner of the BJP, had announced to hold the public meeting at the same venue, but postponed the rally in view of today’s special Assembly Session in Chandigarh.

After organising a show of strength in the anaj mandi, the farmers, led by Suresh Khoth, proceeded to the mini secretariat in Narnaund town to submit a memorandum of their demands to the SDM.

“We have no personal issue with any leader. Dushyant can also organise any number of events in the Narnaund segment, but he should firstly listen to the issue of the farmers. The farmers are ready for discussion on the issue,” he stated, adding that they would not end their dharna until the “injustice” done to the farmers of 17 villages was undone and adequate compensation was awarded to them.

Special girdawari report

As per a special girdawari report, the villages concerned had suffered less than 25% crop loss and, thus, did not qualify for compensation. The district administration, however, had formed a panel, comprising SDMs of Narnaund and Hisar and deputy director agriculture, to examine this report and submit a revised report

