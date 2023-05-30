Narwana doctor gets US award

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 29

Dr Suresh Gupta, an MD from Narwana town of Jind district, has been honoured by US President Joe Biden with Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ramesh Gupta, younger brother of Dr Suresh Gupta, said Dr Suresh had done his schooling from Arya School and later pursued MBBS from a medical college in Warangal. He later joined the Haryana Government’s medical service before shifting to the US about four decades ago.

Ramesh Gupta said his brother was associated with various voluntary organisations in the US and had served patients during the Covid pandemic. He said he was also on the panel of doctors of the Indian Embassy and was its official physician in the US.