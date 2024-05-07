Narwana MLA meets former CM Khattar, sparks speculation

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 6

In a development that has fuelled political speculations in Haryana, JJP’s Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera met former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in Karnal today. The meeting has sparked speculations across the state.

While BJP leaders are tight-lipped about the purpose behind the meeting, it has triggered a flurry of guess regarding Surjakhera’s stance towards extending support to the BJP, akin to his JJP colleague, MLA Jogi Ram Sihag, who recently announced his backing for BJP’s candidate from Hisar, Ranjit Singh Chautala.

A few BJP insiders attempted to downplay the significance of the meeting, and claimed it was merely a gesture of extending birthday greetings to the former CM, whose birthday was on May 5. However, sources said Surjakhera may support the BJP.

