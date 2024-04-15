Narwana police bust gang of bike thieves

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 14

With the arrest of two persons, the CIA branch of the Narwana police in Jind has claimed to have busted a racket of inter-district gang of motorcycle thieves. Eleven motorcycles have been recovered from the accused.

Narwana CIA incharge Sukhdev Singh said Jind SP Sumit Kumar had formed a special team of the CIA to track the gang involved in motorcycle thefts after a large number of such cases were reported at the Narwana and Uchana police stations.

He said a team headed by ASI Shamsher Singh had received a tip-off about a bike thief, Joginder, alias Kala. The team put up a naka on the Hatho Road and started conducting checking of vehicles. Two motorcycle riders, on seeing the police, tried to speed away from the spot. The CIA team, however, overpowered both of them on the spot.

During interrogation, one of the two youths identified himself as Jogender, who is notorious for vehicle theft in the region. He has about 16 criminal cases registered against him at Narwana, Jind, Uchana and Kalayat. He faces charges of murder, attempt to murder, theft and Arms Act in police records. Another accomplice of Joginder, identified as Hakim Khan, however, had no criminal record in the police.

The police said Joginder was a resident of Sinsar village and Hakim Khan of Dhakal village, both in Jind district.

Joginder confessed to stealing bikes from Uchan, Narwana and many other towns. The accused told the police that he was a drug addict and used to steal bikes to fulfil his need for procuring drugs. With the help of his accomplice Hakim Khan, he used to find buyers and sell the stolen motorcycles at throwaway prices.

The police later raided his hideouts and recovered eight stolen bikes from Joginder’s house and two bikes from Hakim Khan’s house while one bike, which they were riding, was also a stolen one.

