Narwana roads encroached upon by shopkeepers

Amajority of market roads in Narwana have been encroached upon by shopkeepers, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through those stretches, as is evident in the photograph. This particular road is 15-ft wide in the official records, but due to the presence of stalls and vehicles on its two sides, its width has been reduced to 6-7 ft. As a result, it becomes incovenient for even two-wheeler riders to pass through it. The MC must frame strict rules to put an end to encroachments here.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Make K’shetra stray cattle-free

Kurukshetra is reeling under the stray cattle menace and a number of bovines can be seen roaming on roads all over the town. It has led to an increase in the number of mishaps as commuters often fail to spot them. The MC had launched a drive to round up such animals, but the problem continues unabated. The civic body must launch another campaign to move the cattle to gaushalas.

Amit Kumar, Kurukshetra

Hisar street inundated with sewage

The streets of Hisar’s Patel Nagar are inundated with sewage as the sewer line has been choked for months, leading to inconvenience to residents. The issue remains unaddressed despite having been brought to the notice of the MC authorities several times. The officials must look into the matter and ensure that the problem is resolved at the earliest. Surender Narang, Hisar

What our readers say

