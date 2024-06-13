‘Nasha Mukt’ drive launched in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 12

The Sirsa police have launched a special drive under the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” from June 12. The campaign will last till June 26.

Sharing information in this regard, SP Vikrant Bhushan said there would be a more effective crackdown on drug trafficking. Additionally, efforts would be made to raise awareness among public and youth about the drug menace through the medium of sports, he added.

SP Bhushan said while the district police were already running a robust campaign against drug abuse, public cooperation was essential for the complete success of the initiative. He instructed all station heads to take strict action against drug traffickers in their respective areas and raise awareness about the menace through seminars and discussion rounds.

He also encouraged the public to actively participate in the campaign. SP Bhushan directed station heads to gather information on the properties of drug dealers and convicted individuals in their respective areas and to seek permission from relevant departments to attach properties acquired through drug money.

On the occasion, he called upon the public to report illegal activities on the anti-drug toll-free number — 1800-120-2048. In addition, information about drug dealers can be provided via WhatsApp or SMS on the drug helpline numbers — 88140-56100 and 88140-11620.

The SP appealed to members of all social organisations, village panchayats, youth clubs and committees formed in villages to fully cooperate with the police to ensure the success of the drive.

