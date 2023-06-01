Nasir-Junaid murder: Absconding vigilantes return to UP, Haryana

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 31

Over 20 cow vigilantes, named in the charge-sheet in the Nasir and Junaid murder case, and on the run, are reportedly back in Haryana and UP. While many, including notorious Monu Manesar, had fled to Nepal, intelligence inputs to the Rajasthan Police suggest that he, along with others, are back and have even contacted their family members.

Active on social media Sources have revealed that social media activity of the accused show that while some had sought refuge in UP, and even visited their homes, the others were back in their villages in Haryana and were being guarded by panchayats.

Sources revealed that social media activity of the accused showed that while some had sought refuge in UP, and even visited their homes, the others were back in their villages in Haryana and were being guarded by panchayats.

A Hindu mahapanchayat, held yesterday in Manesar, told the Rajasthan Police not to enter the village and declared Monu innocent.

The Rajasthan Police had named around 30 accused, with the role of eight having been established in the murder. They have arrested three so far.

IG Gaurav Shrivastav said: “The 30 people named in the charge-sheet against whom investigation is pending include (a) accused against whom offence is clearly proved, based on evidence available, and (b) suspects whose names have appeared in FIR/during investigation and their role has to be clarified. It is likely that some people in (b) category are not absconding because their criminal conduct is not fully established. For persons under (a) category, we are still on the hunt. Any intel on (a) category persons would be helpful.”