Nasir-Junaid murder: Monu Manesar not directly involved, says Rajasthan DGP

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 14

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar has got relief in the form of a statement issued by the DGP of the Rajasthan Police, Umesh Mishra, who has announced that the police has so far found no direct involvement of Manesar in the Nasir-Junaid murder. He said Manesar’s “behind the scenes” role would be verified only through Intelligence inputs. He said they had no Intel reports so far and believed that even the Haryana Police did not have them.

“The investigations so far have not given us any evidence of his direct involvement in the murder. But we are still probing whether he was involved behind the scenes,” he said.

No evidence so far The investigations so far have not given us any evidence of his direct involvement in the murder. But we are still probing whether he was involved behind the scenes. —Umesh Mishra, Rajasthan DGP

On being questioned about the allegations that the Haryana Police was not cooperating with investigations, Mishra clarified that the Rajasthan Police did not blame them at all. “We have gone there once. I would not blame anyone. We are coordinating at very senior levels and talking about not just him, but others too named in the chargesheet,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to the Tribune, Monu Manesar, without divulging his location details, said he knew it all along. “This should shut everybody’s mouth. Not just Nasir-Junaid murder, but even allegations against me of instigating Nuh riots are baseless. There is no evidence against me,” he claimed.

#Gurugram #Rajasthan