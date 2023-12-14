National Common Mobility Card facility launched in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 13

The state Transport Department has started issuing National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) facility for the commuters for the first time in the city. It will facilitate travelling in both the roadways buses and metro rail without resorting to procuring separate tickets.

The Haryana Roadways depot at Ballabgarh here, which is one of the points for the availability of NCMC cards, has announced that anyone can procure the card on the basis of the identity document like Aadhaar card. This usage of the NCMC will smoothen the process of travelling in the roadways buses, as the passengers need not to keep cash to procure tickets in 152 buses operated by the local depot for various destinations. “Besides, the passengers could hop on the metro rail by using the card, which will save time and hassles connected with commuting in the buses and the metro rail,” said an official.

Min top-up amount The NCMC card will require a top up of Rs 2,000 for travelling and Rs 8,000 for making any purchases by the passengers.

No rebate has been announced so far for using the NCMC according to official sources, who said that a proposal has been submitted to the department for allowing discount of up to five per cent to encourage the usage of the facility in the state. The NCMC card will require a top up of Rs 2,000 for travelling and Rs 8,000 for making any purchases by the passengers. The commuter will have to scan the card at the machine held by the conductor.

“While the cards are being provided free of cost, the passengers will have to top up with the minimum amount to avail the facility,” said Haryana Roadways GM (Faridabad Depot) Lekhraj. Adding that four cards have been disbursed, he said the facility will not be applicable in luxury or AC buses for the time being, as the required infrastructure in the AC buses is yet to be installed. The number of NCMC card holders is likely to rise substantially as over 50,000 persons avail the roadways bus or metro rail facility daily in the city.

