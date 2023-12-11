National Energy Conservation Award for Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Haryana has been selected for the National Energy Conservation Award (NECA), 2023, due to its outstanding performance vis-à-vis State Energy Efficiency Index. The state will be given the second prize at the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award ceremony.

Abhay Bakre, Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, informed the Haryana Government that the award committee of the Ministry of Power had finalised the winners.

The National Energy Conservation Award recognises and encourages exemplary energy management practices that lead to social and economic benefits. President Droupadi Murmu will present the award to Haryana at a ceremony organised at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on National Energy Conservation Day on December 14.

#Droupadi Murmu