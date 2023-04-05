National Green Tribunal dissatisfied at replies of district, pollution board officials

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, April 4

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed its “dissatisfaction” over the replies filed by officials of the district administration and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in connection with six local sewage treatment plants (STPs) whose samples were found exceeding the prescribed limits of various environmental parameters by a joint committee of officials formed to look into the complaints against the STPs.

No remedial measures by respondents It appears that despite the expiry of more than three months since December 20, 2022, the date of the submission of the report of the joint committee, appropriate remedial measures have not been taken by the respondents. NGT

Reacting to the replies separately filed by the officials, the NGT commented that the replies were reflective more of an effort to justify inaction and also to ignore the environmental violations. There is no response in the reply to the recommendation of the joint committee regarding the supply of the potable water to the affected villages.

It has also issued orders for the personal appearance of the principal secretaries (Irrigation Department and PHED) through VC and District Magistrate, Rewari, the DDPO, the regional officer (HSPCB) and the superintending engineers (Irrigation & PHED) on the next date of hearing on April 24.

Prakash Yadav of Kharkara village, in his complaint filed to the NGT last year, claimed that sewage from various STPs in the district was being discharged in hundreds of acres of vacant land close to the Sahabi river near Kharkhara and Khaliawas villages, leading to the contamination of groundwater and causing damage to trees and vegetation.

STPs exceeding fixed limits

10mg/L has been fixed as the prescribed limit for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), 20mg/L for suspended solids, >100 MPN/100ML for faecal coliform and 50 mg/L for chemical oxygen. However, samples from outlets of the STPs were found exceeding these limits.

Serious deficiencies found

Lack of proper cleaning of Masani Barrage and Lal Bahadur Shastri recharge channel found by Irrigation Department

Various parameters of effluents from outlets of the STPs not as per the standards fixed by the HSPCB

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution #Rewari