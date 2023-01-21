 NGT slaps Rs 100 crore fine on crushers in Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh districts : The Tribune India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh each on stone crushers in Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana for violating environmental norms. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, January 20

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh each on stone crushers in Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana for violating environmental norms. With 343 identified crushers in Charkhi Dadri and 162 in Mahendragarh, the total fine amounts to over Rs 100 crore.

  • NGT fixes Rs 20 lakh penalty for each stone crusher
  • Suggests coercive action if fine not paid within a month
  • 343 crushers in Charkhi Dadri, 162 in Mahendragarh

The penalty has been slapped on the basis of “Polluter Pays” principle in two separate cases. The compensation would be collected retrospectively for five years preceding the filing of the petition. “The amount may be collected by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB)… coercive action may be initiated if the amount is not deposited within a month. The amount is to be used for environment restoration,” the NGT said in its order. The final penalty could rise as it would be

decided by separate committees in Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh under respective district magistrates, HSPCB officials, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the state Forest Department based on various parameters. “The units that have been identified non-compliant may be closed forthwith. The units that are not identified in this category but are operating in violation of norms may also be proceeded against for closure till compliance forthwith. The number of units to be allowed to operate should be fixed on the basis of carrying capacity. The exercise may be overseen by the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Haryana,” said the order. The NGT said that from November to February, no stone crushing unit should be allowed to operate “unless the air quality index was ‘moderate’ and above (below AQI 200)”.

In Charkhi Dadri, the tribunal observed that most of the crushers had not even obtained plantation plans from the authorities concerned. “What to talk of undertaking plantations, it’s surprising to note that as per the HSPCB’s counsel, action has been proposed against only those crushers that have not sought (plantation) plans… those that have sought plans but have failed to undertake plantations even after a year are not being proceeded against,” it said, wondering “what was the compulsion before the authorities for ignoring such large-scale violations?”

The level of PM10 was found at 361, 281 and 392 at three different locations in Charkhi Dadri, which exceeded the norms. “No remedial action has been initiated by the HSPCB for revoking consents under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, when there is no assimilated air quality carrying capacity in the area and stone crushers are adding to pollution and not even complying with the requirement of plantation. No compensation on the ‘polluter pays’ principle has been assessed and recovered,” the NGT said about the HSPCB’s conduct.

In Mahendragarh, the NGT said, it was “disappointing to note flagrant violation of law and an attempt by the authorities to cover up the same in violation of earlier orders of this tribunal”. “Inspite of the negative carrying capacity of the area in terms of air quality, a large number of stone crushers are being permitted to continue. Air quality monitoring stations at the Secretariat of Narnaul and STP of Mahendragarh have no relevance for determining air quality of areas where stone crushers are functioning.

#Environment #Mahendragarh #National Green Tribunal NGT

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

