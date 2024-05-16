National meet on climate & food processing challenges

Sonepat, May 15
A two-day national think tank ‘Effect’ was organised under the joint aegis of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India and National Institute of Food Technology and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, on climate change and the challenges facing the sector of food processing. The conference was presided over by Anita Praveen, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Economic Development Institute Chairman Ramesh Chand was the chief guest at the event. He said efficient food processing was the solution to most problems of climate change.
