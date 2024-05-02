National parties trying to put an end to regional blocs: Abhay Chautala

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 1

INLD leader and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Abhay Singh Chautala today claimed that the national parties were trying to kill regional parties and that he would never support the BJP and the Congress if he won the election.

He filed his nomination papers today. He was accompanied by NCP leader and Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Maratha Virendra Verma, and SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing a ‘Namankan’ rally, Abhay said: “The BJP is giving slogans of ‘400 plus’, ‘Modi ki guarantee’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’, but it is not talking about how the state was looted over the past 10 years. The BJP government worked for the welfare of corporate houses, but failed to fulfil the promises of MSP, Swaminathan report, black money and employment. The BJP is talking about winning 400 plus seats, but in Haryana where there are only 10 Lok Sabha seats. It has fielded six candidates with Congress background.”

“BJP candidate Naveen Jindal was forced to join the party, and was fielded from Kurukshetra. The AAP has fielded a candidate who has nothing to do with Haryana. The national parties are trying to kill regional parties. The BJP and AAP have been spreading rumours and misguiding people by saying that if Abhay wins the election, he will support the BJP. I want to clarify that I will not support the BJP and Congress. My struggle is for the farmers and people of Haryana.”

Sukhbir Badal said: “The SAD and INLD are like real brothers and both are parties for farmers, the poor and labourers. If you want to ensure their welfare, you must strengthen regional parties, because the leadership of other parties is based in Delhi. They don’t have any attachment with people in states. They focus on states with higher number of MPs, and not small states like Haryana and Punjab. Our states witnessed development when the regional parties were in power. The PM never talks about farmers and the poor. He only creates conflicts between two religions.” He called upon SAD workers to support NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Maratha Virender Verma in Karnal.

Meanwhile, in his affidavit, Abhay has declared movable assets worth Rs 32.61 crore, while his spouse has movable assets worth Rs 4.38 crore.

