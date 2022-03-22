Rohtak: National seminar begins at MDU

Rohtak: Highlighting the rich tradition of literature and the repository of knowledge it possesses, the two-day national seminar on 'Contemporary Indian literature' commenced on Monday at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU). This seminar is part of the Rank Kalam event of Rang Mahotsav. MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh in his presidential address said India'a literary tradition must be celebrated and the essence of literary knowledge need to be taken to the masses. He said the need of the hour was to write about gender issues, marginalised communities, transgender community etc., and make literature more inclusive in nature. Delivering the keynote address, noted scholar, Prof and Head, department of English, BHU (Varanasi), Dr. Krishna Mohan Pandey said Literature was a presentation of cultural reality of society and civilisation.

Academic bank of credit facility

Faridabad: The JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, has decided to provide mobility to students through academic bank of credit for its various skill courses being run under the community college of skill development. Academic bank of credit (ABC) is a digital bank that holds the credit earned by a student in any course. Revealing this VC, Prof SK Tomar said as the introduction of the ABC comes under the National Education Policy 2020, the system will help those students who exit the course in between and the credit earned will be deposited to their account. After the accumulation of credits, the student could redeem these to get any academic degree from the registered higher education institution across the country.

Plantation drive at GMN College

Ambala: A tree plantation drive was conducted on the behalf of the NCC Girls Wing of the GMN College in the college vatika. College principal Dr Rajpal Singh started the campaign by planting the first sapling. He said trees were the basis of life and it wasthe duty of every person to protect the environment. He said to save humanity in future, it was necessary to plant more and more plants because pure air was the basis of life. He stated that as soon as one enters the college premises, one gets a sense of the freshness and greenery of the environment, which shows the visionary thinking of our college towards the environment. The cadets cleaned the entire ground before planting the saplings. Around 20 cadets participated in it. Professor Sajjan Singh, Rajendra and NCC Girls Wing Officer Sujata Goyal were present on the occasion.

Inter-school competition

Yamunanagar: Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, organised an inter-school competition 2022 to celebrate "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". More than 200 students from 20 schools participated enthusiastically in different competitions such as painting, declamation, poetical recitation and rangoli. Anil Budhiraja, principal, addressed all participants and emphasised on the need of participating in such events for developing their overall personalities. He also made them aware of technical education and other fields which they could opt after Classes X and XII for their bright career.