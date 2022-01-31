Dyal Singh College, Karnal, organises national workshop

Karnal: A one-day national workshop on 'Inflibnet: Services and open educational resources" was organised by the library of Dyal Singh College, Karnal, online. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Aditi Sherya Balli, head, botany department. Dr Ashima Gakhar, principal of the college, elaborated on the efforts of the college to keep up the academic pace in the Covid times. The workshop was attended by 400 participants belonging to 24 states of India. The two resource persons, Prof Manoj K Joshi, department of library and information science, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra and Dr Jeevesh Bansal, librarian, Punjab University, Chandigarh, focused on the importance of e-learning.

Cadet brings laurels

Bhiwani: NCC Cadet Senior Under Officer (SUO), Harash Pratap Singh, a student of Banwari Lal Jindal Suiwala (BLJS) College in Tosham town of Bhiwani district brought laurels by participating in the Republic Day Parade 2022 at Rajpth. The NCC officer of BLJS College, Tosham, Captain Jashwant Singh said Cadet SUO Harash Pratap Singh has not only shown his caliber at different level of selections but also brought laurels to the college, 11 Haryana Battalion NCC Bhiwani and Haryana state, by being selected for the Republic Day parade. College principal Dr Rakesh Bhardwaj and all staff members congratulated the cadet for achievement.

Online inter-college quiz

Faridabad: 'Sarfarosh', the patriots club of the DAV Institute of Management, Faridabad, organised an online inter-college quiz competition on the theme of "Achievement@75" under the "Azaadi Ka Amritmahotsava". The quiz was dedicated to the achievements of the country in the past 75 years, said Dr Satish Ahuja, principal director, DAV Institute of Management. A total of 19 teams from various institutions participated in the competition. The first position was bagged by Harmeet Kaur, Vaibhav Aggarwal, Hitesh Kaushik from BBA (II), DAVIM, second position by Akshay Paruthi, Eshaan Kharbanda, Harshit Punera from the BCA course, DAVIM, and third position went to Vishakha, Anjali, Diksha Kathuria from BSc (H), DAVIM. e-certificates were awarded to winners and participants.

National conference conducted

Panipat: An online national conference was organised by the department of history, IB (PG) College, on 'Social basis of the freedom struggle: Haryana revisited'. The convener, Dr Rameshwar Das, associate professor and HoD, highlighted the study of history as an incessant process which aimed at understanding society, its interconnections and processes of development, which was followed by Dr Ajay Kumar Garg's, principal, IB College, inaugural speech.

