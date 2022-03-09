Natural farming board to be set up in state, says Khattar

Natural farming board to be set up in state, says Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a natural farming workshop in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 8

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the government would promote natural farming in Haryana for which a provision of Rs 32 crore has been made in the budget.

Farmers must be motivated

There is a need to create an atmosphere in the state and motivate the farmers to adopt natural farming. They will be motivated when the cost of production will go down, production will increase and the health of the soil will also improve. — Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

Cancer cases on the rise

The situation is very dangerous. Cancer cases and other diseases are on the rise. There is a difference between natural and organic farming. The farmers can save the country by adopting natural farming. — Acharya Devvrat, Governor, Gujarat

The CM was here in Kurukshetra to attend a one-day state-level workshop on natural farming at the auditorium of Kurukshetra University.

Manohar Lal said the state government was emphasising on adopting natural farming for the people of the state to get rid of poisonous products, to conserve groundwater and health of the soil. Green Revolution was the need of the hour, the main objective was to increase production and farmers adopting everything to increase production but it had some negative impacts and drawback too. To increase the production, the farmers were using chemical fertilisers and pesticides. We also opted for allopathy leaving ayurveda behind. We have to make efforts on both the fronts, agriculture and medical sector, and adopt traditional techniques.”

“There is a need to create an atmosphere in the state and motivate the farmers to adopt natural farming. They will be motivated when the cost of production will go down, production will increase and the health of the soil will also improve. To provide facilities to the farmers, it has been decided to constitute a natural farming board in the state. An additional director will also be appointed and a provision of Rs 32 crore has been made by the state government in the budget. A three-year output-based incentive programme to promote natural farming will be started. As many as 100 clusters covering 25-acres each will be developed. The government will also work on certification, branding and packaging, and provide compensation for the loss of yield in the first three years”, he added.

Governor Gujarat Acharya Devvrat said, “The situation is very dangerous. Cancer cases and other diseases are on the rise. There is a difference between natural and organic farming. The farmers can save the country by adopting natural farming. It will also decrease the cost of production and save groundwater too.”

Earlier, the CM also inaugurated three development projects — buildings of civil hospital in Shahabad, ITI in Ladwa, and government school in Kirmach village — worth Rs 37.37 crore

The Chief Minister visited the stalls set up by different departments and progressive farmers. Agriculture minister JP Dalal, Minister Sandeep Singh, MP Nayab Saini, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Shahabad MLA Ram Karan Kala, ACS Sumita Misra and several other officials were present on the occasion.

