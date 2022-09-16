Kurukshetra: Natural farming to be part of curriculum, says minister

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 15

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, today said natural farming would be part of the curriculum from Class III to PhD for which a committee had been constituted to prepare the syllabus.

The minister also informed that a model of natural farming would be prepared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and agricultural institutions. He was here in Kurukshetra to attend a seminar on natural farming at Gurukul, Kurukshetra. He was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. The minister said, “To make farmers self-reliant, the ICAR and the agricultural institutions will prepare a model of natural farming and the world will see the Indian model. Gurukul, Kurukshetra, will be the base and the main research centre for it.” “To connect the future generation with natural farming, it will be included in the curriculums from Class III to PhD for which a committee comprising agriculture scientists and vice-chancellors has been formed. The subject of natural farming will be included in the syllabus soon after receiving the report of the committee”, he added. The minister visited the natural farming being done at Kainthala village.

