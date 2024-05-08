Naveen Jindal: Will develop Kurukshetra as international tourist destination

Parveen Arora
Kaithal, May 7
BJP candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat Naveen Jindal has ramped up his campaign and is reaching out to people and sharing his vision for the development of the region.
During his visit to various villages in the Pundri block on Tuesday, Jindal engaged with residents and emphasised his commitment to transforming Kurukshetra into an international tourist destination owing to its religious and spiritual significance.
Addressing concerns of the agricultural community, Jindal told farmers of his plans to establish an agriculture industry aimed at benefiting them. “Food processing and cold storage facilities will enhance farmers’ income,” he said.
Responding to questions about his candidacy, Jindal said it was his wish to serve the society. “No one can compel me to contest elections. As OP Jindal’s son, I am here to fulfil my will to serve people,” he said.
Jindal is confident of victory of the BJP on all 10 seats of Haryana and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will serve the country for the third consecutive term.
He visited various villages, including Dhand, Chandlana, Kaul, Dheraru, Sakra, Ahun, Rasina, and others, where he called upon people to vote for the BJP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...