Naveen Jindal: Will develop Kurukshetra as international tourist destination

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, May 7

BJP candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat Naveen Jindal has ramped up his campaign and is reaching out to people and sharing his vision for the development of the region.

During his visit to various villages in the Pundri block on Tuesday, Jindal engaged with residents and emphasised his commitment to transforming Kurukshetra into an international tourist destination owing to its religious and spiritual significance.

Addressing concerns of the agricultural community, Jindal told farmers of his plans to establish an agriculture industry aimed at benefiting them. “Food processing and cold storage facilities will enhance farmers’ income,” he said.

Responding to questions about his candidacy, Jindal said it was his wish to serve the society. “No one can compel me to contest elections. As OP Jindal’s son, I am here to fulfil my will to serve people,” he said.

Jindal is confident of victory of the BJP on all 10 seats of Haryana and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will serve the country for the third consecutive term.

He visited various villages, including Dhand, Chandlana, Kaul, Dheraru, Sakra, Ahun, Rasina, and others, where he called upon people to vote for the BJP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kaithal #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha