Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets BJP’s top leadership, assures party’s win on all 10 seats

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, March 14

Nayab Singh Saini, in his first official visit to Delhi as the Chief Minister of Haryana, held significant meetings with top national leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.

During his interaction with Prime Minister Modi, the outgoing Kurukshetra MP expressed confidence in the BJP’s ability to secure victory on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

“Received the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today after assuming charge as the Chief Minister of Haryana. He gave the mantra to take everyone along to achieve the grand resolution of a strong and prosperous Haryana. With the energetic guidance of the Prime Minister, we will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” Saini wrote a post on his account X.

In an interaction with newsmen, Saini said the Modi-led government implemented welfare schemes, the benefits of which reached poor families. “The people of Haryana will contribute towards electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again by giving all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state to the BJP,” he said.

Saini said, “Haryana has witnessed massive development under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar. He will complete the pending works and maintain the pace of development.”

On a question about the difference with the senior party leader and former minister Anil Vij, who did not attend the oath-taking ceremony, the Chief Minister said, “Vij Sahab is our senior leader and we have his blessings. We were together in the Assembly yesterday too.”

On expansion of the Cabinet, Saini said he had discussions with senior leaders on this matter and decision would be taken soon in this regard. He said the party had already announced candidates for the six Lok Sabha seats in the state. He said the candidates for the remaining four seats would be announced soon.

Regarding the dissolution of the alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Saini clarified that the decision was taken to align with the sentiments of the people, indicating it was a leadership-driven choice rather than a party-level matter.

