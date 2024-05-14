Nayab Singh Saini exhorts party workers to make people vote for nation’s development

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 13

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today called upon party workers to go door to door and exhort people vote for the development of the country.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally at Pehowa, Saini said, “You should go and make people aware about the work done by the BJP government in the past 10 years to ensure the party’s win in the Lok Sabha elections. We have to make people vote for the development of the country. The state has witnessed rapid growth under the BJP’s rule. We should discuss and compare the work done under the BJP’s rule in 10 years and the Congress rule in 55 to 60 years.”

The CM highlighted the works done in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency and said, “The INDIA bloc has nothing to say and their leaders are spreading rumours and lies to misguide the people to get votes. They have no intentions, policy, and leadership while the BJP has a good intention, policy and strong leadership. You elected me as a Member of Parliament in the previous election, and I appeal you to vote for Naveen Jindal this time.”

Taking a dig at the Congress and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, the CM said, “After the Congress failed to find any candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency, it left the seat for those who used to criticise the Congress for corruption. The one who used to talk about honesty was in jail in liquor scam. I urge you to stay aware about these people as they will exploit your after obtaining votes.”

BJP Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Naveen Jindal said, “My objective is to work for the development of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. We will work for all sections of society and develop Pehowa as a centre of spiritual and cultural activities. The BJP government has taken various welfare decisions over the past 10 years. The Prime Minister has set a target to make India a developed nation and we have to work together to achieve that target.”

Minister of State Subhash Sudha and Pehowa MLA Sandeep Singh also addressed the gathering.

