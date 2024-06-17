Nayab Singh Saini: ‘Van Mitras’ to be recruited soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today announced that the recruitment of “Van Mitras” would be conducted soon under the Van Mitra Scheme. These “Van Mitras” would take care of the plants. The CM said this while presiding over a review meeting of the Forest and Wildlife Department here.

Warns against cutting of trees Illegal cutting of trees from forest areas will not be tolerated. If any employee is found involved in any such act, action will be taken against him. Nayab Singh Saini, CM

He directed the officers to regularly map the existing plants and those planted annually under the plantation campaigns. If there was a delay in extinguishing any fire on forest land, accountability would be fixed, he added.

He also released a brochure for the Pran Vayu Devta Scheme. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Sanjay Singh.

The CM said illegal cutting of trees from forest areas would not be tolerated, and if any employee was found involved, action would be taken against him/her. He reviewed the annual plantation drive conducted by the Forest Department during the monsoon season and directed the officials to ensure that the plants were geo-tagged and their growth monitored for five years with the help of drones.

Expressing concern over forest fires, he said such incidents not only killed wildlife, but also caused damage worth crores to wood, besides causing pollution. He said if there was an unnecessary delay in responding to a fire incident, the officials concerned would be held accountable.

He directed the officers to ensure arrangements for supplying water from canals or tubewells to national parks such as the ones at Kalesar, Sultanpur, besides dense forests.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini