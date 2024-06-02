Nayab Singh Saini: Will apprise high command of anti-party activities during Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting with BJP office-bearers from different districts at the party’s state headquarters here today. He discussed in detail the voting trends and the prevailing political scenario in the state and also received feedback about the efforts of “Panna pramukhs” and other office-bearers in the Lok Sabha elections.

Saini said that information regarding the ‘involvement’ of some BJP leaders in anti-party activities in various districts was being collected and a report would be sent to the central leadership for further action. “We will respect whatever decision the central party leadership takes in the matter,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s statement came a day after the party’s state leadership held a meeting with district unit presidents in Chandigarh yesterday. At the meeting, some district presidents had flagged the issue of some party leaders having indulged in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections. Thereafter, six office-bearers of the party in Panipat district were issued show-cause notices for their involvement in anti-party activities.

On the alleged involvement of some officials in ‘bogus’ polling, Saini said that the government had received reports from various sources that some officials had either tried to or worked to vitiate the atmosphere at booths during polling. BJP workers had also informed the state leadership that some officials allegedly had a hand in bogus polling at some places.

“Wherever bogus polling took place on May 25, an appropriate action will taken against those officials who had the responsibility of managing such booths. Duty is duty and every official is bound to discharge his duty honestly. If an official helps some party, he or she will have to give an explanation in this regard,” said the Chief Minister.

Sources said that the BJP candidates in some parliamentary constituencies were not happy with the performance of some leaders. BJP candidate from Sonepat Mohan Lal Badoli had raised the issue publicly at a press conference days after voting for the Lok Sabha elections.

