Nayab Singh Saini’s rally in Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s bastion today

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 8

The BJP will kick off its series of Assembly-wise public meetings in Rohtak parliamentary constituency by holding ‘Vikas Sankalp Rally’ in Meham town here on Tuesday to muster support for its nominee Dr Arvind Sharma in Lok Sabha poll.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accompanied by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajya Sabha MPs Subhash Barala and Ram Chander Jangra and former minister Manish Grover will address the rally. People from various villages of Meham segment are expected to participate in it.

It will be the first rally of Saini after becoming Chief Minister in Rohtak parliamentary constituency, considered to be the bastion of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He did come to Rohtak to hold a meeting of the party’s poll committee last month.

“Meham is a historical town which has not only witnessed several landmark political campaigns but also given direction to the state politics. Hence, the first Assembly segment-wise rally of Rohtak is being organised there. The rally will virtually start the BJP campaign in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency which is spread over three districts — Rohtak, Jhajjar and Kosli (Rewari),” said Shamsher Kharak, state media co-incharge, BJP.

He maintained after the rally, the CM would also interact with people of other backward classes in Meham.

