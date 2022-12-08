NCB rolls out action plan to identify addicts in all districts

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, December 7

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched its action plan in every district across the state to identify drug addicts at the micro level to eradicate the menace from the state.

Sources said ward/village mission teams, comprising auxiliary nursing midwives, multipurpose health workers and ASHA workers, had been formed in every district to carry out surveys for the identification of drug addicts in their area concerned.

“After the identification of such addicts, the information regarding the patients will be handed over to the SHO concerned, who will upload the data such as name, contact number, address and the source of drugs and the route of delivery, on the HAWK software. Thereafter, the primary health centre/community health centre concerned being the cluster mission teams will start the counselling and treatment of registered drug addicts by using their HAWK credentials,” they added.

Sources further said other team members of the ward/village mission teams related to different departments and public personalities would motivate the residents of village/wards concerned besides carrying out intensive awareness drives against drug abuse. The members of the Education Department team will also organise programmes to spread awareness among students against drugs.

Moreover, all de-addiction centres, psychiatric nursing homes and hospitals (government/private) would be registered on the ‘Prayaas’ application so that drug addicts may be facilitated with the state action plan and any other rehabilitation policies of the government, the sources added.

“Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, at a state-level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre held last month, directed the DCs and SPs of all districts for the creation of teams at different levels and the mapping of primary master data on the HAWK software. He also directed that ward/village mission teams will start their field work for the identification of drug addicts from December 1,” said an official.

He said the NCB would act as the nodal agency in the state for all communications, coordination and information sharing, etc within the different units of the Haryana Police and other government departments.

DC JK Abhir said the mission teams at different levels had started the field work across the district. “The state action plan is aimed for the effective enforcement, prevention, detection, awareness, data collection of addicts, traffickers and de-addiction of drug abusers with the coordination of other government agencies. It will cover both urban and rural areas across the state,” the DC added.

TEAMS FORMED

Mission teams, comprising ANM, multipurpose health workers and ASHA workers, at ward and village levels will carry out surveys

