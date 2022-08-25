NCC cadet in Independence Day event

Karnal: NCC cadet Sachin of Guru Nanak Khalsa College participated in the patriotic group song and National Anthem during the flag-hoisting ceremony by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort on Independence Day. He represented Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate in the Inter-Directorate Cultural Competition and won the second position. He was felicitated by college governing body president Kanwarjit Singh Prince, general secretary Jaspreet Kaur Virk, principal Dr Gurinder Singh and NCC Commanding Officer Col Naresh Arya.

Workshop on temple architecture

Rohtak: A five-day national workshop on “Artistic Rendition of Hindu Temple Architecture” is being organised by the Department of Planning and Architecture of Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (PLC SUPVA), from August 22 to 26 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Ajay Kaushik, Dean, Academic Affairs. Architecture of 16 landmark temples from northern, central and southern India will be showcased at the workshop. Kuldeep Singh, resource person for the workshop and a noted visual artist, is training students in depicting the architecture of these temples through paintings.

Symposium on Entrepreneurship

Sonepat: Bhagat Phool Singh Women University, under the aegis of the ‘Self-Reliant India’ campaign, organised a one-day symposium on ‘Entrepreneurship Promotion’. Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudesh exhorted the students to equip themselves with the requisite skills and training to become entrepreneurs. Noted industrialist and RSS leader Pawan Kumar Jindal; Rajesh Goyal, Secretary, Haryana State Board of Technical Education, and several entrepreneurs shared their views, ideas and entrepreneurial journey.

Admissions open for new session

Rohtak: The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has issued the admission notice for the session September 2022. CDOE Director Prof Nasib Singh Gill said the online applications had been invited for admission into various UG/PG and online study programmes. The last date for the submission of applications without late fee is September 10. The details of the programmes are available on the university website.