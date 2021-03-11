education notes

NCC cadet scales Himalayan peak

Shubham Kumar, a student of BSc (Sports) and an NCC cadet from Guru Nanak Khalsa College scaled a peak in the Himalayas on August 15 and hoisted the Tricolour at a height of 20,000ft.

Yamunanagar: Shubham Kumar, a student of BSc (Sports) and an NCC cadet from Guru Nanak Khalsa College scaled a peak in the Himalayas on August 15 and hoisted the Tricolour at a height of 20,000ft. The college Principal, Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang, said Shubham had been interested in adventure activities and mountaineering since the very beginning. He now aims now to hoist the national flag on the Mt Everest. Shubham credited his achievement to Randeep Singh Jauhar,Chairman, Managing Committee, Principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang, Dr Amrita Pritam, Dr Bodhraj, Dr Ranjit Singh, Dr Sanjay Vij, Dr Praveen Kumar and NCC Officer Dr (Lieut) Ramneek.

10 students get jobs in Kirloskar

Hisar: As many as 10 BTech (electrical and communication engineering) and (electrical engineering) students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology got placed by Kirloskar Technologies during an on-campus placement drive. Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor congratulated the selected students and wished them a bright future. Pratap Singh, director of the placement cell said 17 students from BTech EE and ECE 2022 batch (passing-out) applied for the job, out of which, ten got in.

Last date of admission extended

Faridabad: JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, has extended its last date for submission of online application forms for various UG and PG courses. The online application forms for UG (except BTech) and PG courses can now be submitted by August 22 and August 25 respectively. The university has also released a schedule of the entrance exam for MSc, MBA and MCA courses to be held between September 2 and September 6. According to an official, the university has introduced four new Science and Engineering courses namely, BSc in Mathematics and Computing, PG Diploma in Anti Drone and Autonomous Technology, PG Diploma in Philosophy of Communal Harmony and Social Justice and a certificate course in Applied Mechanics and Product Design.

Special chance to clear exams

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University has notified a special chance to the students of various UG/PG courses who enrolled in the year 2001 but could not pass within the admissible chances. The University Vice-Chancellor has granted this chance on persistent demand from the students. The examination form panel would remain active on the university’s website from August 19 to September 8 and the exam will be conducted offline on the campus. 

