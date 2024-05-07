NCP’s Maratha uses ‘local vs outsider’ card

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 6
INLD-supported Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Panwar) candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Maratha Virender Verma has intensified his poll campaign with public meetings in the different villages of the Gharaunda Assembly segment on Monday.
He held a series of meetings at Jhiwerehri, Hasanpur, Rasin, Bastara, Kalram, Kaimla, Alipur, Panori, Kulvehri, Dinger Majra, Harsinghpur, Pundri, and Faridpur villages of the assembly segment to garner support.
His speeches were focused on ‘local versus outsider’ as he accused his opponents, BJP candidate and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, of being outsiders. Verma highlighted the need for electing local candidates and said that only a local candidate could understand their problems.
“I am from among the people of Karnal and Panipat districts and my roots in the community equip me to understand their issues. Electing someone who is not just familiar but deeply ingrained in the fabric of our society is the need of the time,” said Verma.
Urging people to choose him for development, he pledged to be the voice of the people in the Parliament. He also assured people of generating job opportunities.
His son Varun also urged people to vote for change. “My father will take Karnal and Panipat to new heights of development by bringing job opportunities,” said he.
