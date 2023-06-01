NDRI develops rapid test to detect milk adulteration

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 31

The scientists of the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) have developed a rapid test to detect the adulteration of sorbitol in milk with the help of colour-developing reagents.

Sorbitol is a chemical which falls under the category of sugar alcohol and is usually used to preserve moisture and add texture to certain food products.

The test has been developed by a team of scientists led by Dr Vivek Sharma from the Department of Dairy Chemistry of the institute.

“There have been reports indicating adulteration of milk with a chemical called sorbitol. The main reason for its addition is to increase solids-not-fat (SNF) content fraudulently, thereby decreasing the milk’s nutritional value. The dairy industry has been demanding a test for its detection in milk for a long time. Now, our scientists have been able to develop it,” said Dr Dheer Singh, Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor, ICAR-NDRI.

In the past, too, the scientists have developed a series of adulteration kits to detect impurities like urea, glucose, maltodextrin, sugar and salt in milk and in turn provide best quality milk to the consumers.

No instrument needed