NDRI develops rapid test to detect milk adulteration

Karnal, May 31
The scientists of the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) have developed a rapid test to detect the adulteration of sorbitol in milk with the help of colour-developing reagents.
Sorbitol is a chemical which falls under the category of sugar alcohol and is usually used to preserve moisture and add texture to certain food products.
The test has been developed by a team of scientists led by Dr Vivek Sharma from the Department of Dairy Chemistry of the institute.
“There have been reports indicating adulteration of milk with a chemical called sorbitol. The main reason for its addition is to increase solids-not-fat (SNF) content fraudulently, thereby decreasing the milk’s nutritional value. The dairy industry has been demanding a test for its detection in milk for a long time. Now, our scientists have been able to develop it,” said Dr Dheer Singh, Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor, ICAR-NDRI.
In the past, too, the scientists have developed a series of adulteration kits to detect impurities like urea, glucose, maltodextrin, sugar and salt in milk and in turn provide best quality milk to the consumers.
No instrument needed
- The test is easy to use and does not require any instrument. The presence of sorbitol can be detected just by observing colour change when a milk sample is mixed with a reagent The positive samples turn dark brown/purple, while pure milk samples turn green.
